Axe Price Hits $0.0097 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $51,211.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

