Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $12.81 or 0.00064940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $76.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,724.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00058614 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012728 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005483 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078334 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013121 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
