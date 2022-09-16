AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About AXIM Biotechnologies

