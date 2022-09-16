AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064808 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078015 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

