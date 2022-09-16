Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AZRGF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67.

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

