Azuki Price Down 12% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $105,894.73 and $8.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Azuki

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

