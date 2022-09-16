B. Riley Begins Coverage on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.25. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

About Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.