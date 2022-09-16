B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lesaka Technologies has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41.

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.