Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in August

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.24.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.30) to GBX 358 ($4.33) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.