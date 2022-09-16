Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,992.00

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Baby Saitama Inu has a market cap of $711,720.24 and $10,992.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 309.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Saitama Inu Profile
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Buying and Selling Baby Saitama Inu
