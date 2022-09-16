BabyDoge ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.01 Million (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BabyDoge ETH
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
BabyDoge ETH Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BabyDoge ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabyDoge ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.