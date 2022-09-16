BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $851.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
