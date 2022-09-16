BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $851.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

