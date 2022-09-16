BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 293.2% in August

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 293.2% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

BAE Systems stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAE Systems Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAESY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.25.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

