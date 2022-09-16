Banano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,202.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Banano has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $25,202.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004193 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004782 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,344,146 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

