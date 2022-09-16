Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.67% of Equity Residential worth $1,240,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

