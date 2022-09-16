Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.27 Billion Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,615,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.55% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,269,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

