Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.99% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,380,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,124,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC stock opened at $485.08 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

