Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $45.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OZK. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $625,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

