Bankless DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,865.00 (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Bankless DAO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Bankless DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bankless DAO Coin Profile
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Bankless DAO Coin Trading
