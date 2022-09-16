Bankroll Vault Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.91 or 0.07451570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00171797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00283408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00736820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00598348 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.