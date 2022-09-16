Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Hits $0.16

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00173168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00282573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00757224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00603817 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00261699 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

