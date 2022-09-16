BankSocial Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million (BSL)

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BankSocial has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BankSocial Profile

BankSocial’s genesis date was September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

Buying and Selling BankSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

