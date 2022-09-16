Barclays Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $88.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.94.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 562,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 33.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 249,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.