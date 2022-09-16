Barclays Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $88.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity Residential Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.