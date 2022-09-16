Barclays Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $88.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.
Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
