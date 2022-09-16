Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,802 ($94.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,062.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,741.20. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The company has a market capitalization of £43.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,644.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

