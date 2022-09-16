Barclays Trims Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Target Price to GBX 180

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of MLSPF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.