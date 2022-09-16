Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $473.86 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $473.86 million and $36.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,743.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00058076 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064761 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.