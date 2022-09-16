BASIC Market Capitalization Achieves $13.23 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $186,503.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005473 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

