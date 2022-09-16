Basis Cash Achieves Market Cap of $273,411.73 (BAC)

Basis Cash (BAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Basis Cash has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Basis Cash has a market capitalization of $273,411.73 and $31,918.00 worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basis Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 583.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Basis Cash’s total supply is 54,575,250 coins and its circulating supply is 54,575,145 coins. Basis Cash’s official Twitter account is @BasisCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash. The official message board for Basis Cash is medium.com/basis-cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basis Cash token is one of three integral tokens that form the Basis protocol. Unlike other DeFi protocols, Basis Cash has two farmable tokens. One is Basis Cash, a stable coin that seeks to be valued at $1. The other is Basis Share, an ownership token which receives inflationary rewards from Basis Cash, deriving value from the increased adoption of Basis Cash.The protocol consists of three tokens (Basis Cash, Basis Share, Basis Bond), with Basis Share and Basis Bond designed to move Basis Cash towards the price of $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basis Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basis Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

