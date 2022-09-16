BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 277.8% in August

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações ( OTCMKTS:BBSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 77.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

