BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCE opened at $46.55 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

