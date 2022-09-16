Beacon Market Cap Reaches $37,861.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $37,861.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00160546 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.