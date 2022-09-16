Beacon Market Cap Reaches $37,861.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $37,861.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

