Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells $229,200.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

BECN stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

