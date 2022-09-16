Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Beam has a market cap of $25.00 million and $9.68 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00291483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00116453 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00073873 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,183,760 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

