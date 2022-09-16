Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $116,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

