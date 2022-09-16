Beer Money Market Cap Reaches $370,371.15 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $370,371.15 and $5,695.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,724.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

