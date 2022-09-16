Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $157.57 million and $1.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

