Benjamin P. Cowart Sells 71,133 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
