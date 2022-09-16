Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €62.44 ($63.71) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.