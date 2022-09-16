Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $44.00 Price Target

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $44.00 price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

