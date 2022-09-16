Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

