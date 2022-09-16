Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 177 ($2.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.92% from the company’s current price.
Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
CAPD opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.41 million and a P/E ratio of 321.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.66. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.
About Capital
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.