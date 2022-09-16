Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 177 ($2.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.92% from the company’s current price.

Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

CAPD opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.41 million and a P/E ratio of 321.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.66. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

