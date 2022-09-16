Berenberg Bank Trims Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Target Price to GBX 470

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Price Performance

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 428.32. The stock has a market cap of £832.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,660.00. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 326.50 ($3.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 747 ($9.03).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33). In related news, insider Paul James acquired 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33). Also, insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Insiders acquired a total of 19,661 shares of company stock worth $6,964,140 in the last 90 days.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.