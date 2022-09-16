Berry 24-Hour Volume Reaches $519,400.00 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Berry has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Berry coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a market cap of $7.98 million and $519,400.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00064760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Berry

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.