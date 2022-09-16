Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $19.55 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

