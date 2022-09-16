BidiPass Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $74,488.72 and $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. "

