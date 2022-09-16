BiFi (BIFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,719.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $140,719.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00090938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00079206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007802 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

