Big Data Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $78,874.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol launched on March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

