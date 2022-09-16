Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,093,712.40 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL opened at $158.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $185,970,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bill.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.