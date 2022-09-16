Binamon (BMON) Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Binamon has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $135,366.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000411 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Binamon

BMON is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

